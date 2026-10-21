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Home / Punjab / Rahul Gandhi too likely to meet families of drug victims

Rahul Gandhi too likely to meet families of drug victims

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:39 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Rahul Gandhi addresses the media. Photo: Rahul Gandhi YouTube
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Encouraged by what it sees as the success of its five-day campaign highlighting public safety concerns amid rising gangster-related violence and extortion, the Punjab Congress is now turning its attention to the state’s drug crisis.

The party is drawing up a detailed outreach programme that could see Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criss-cross Punjab to meet families affected by drug abuse. While Rahul’s dates have not been finalised, senior party leaders said the proposed visit could coincide with the next phase of the Congress campaign targeting both the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP-led Centre over their handling of the drug menace.

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Party insiders said apart from gangster-related violence, the widespread abuse of synthetic drugs had emerged as a major public concern in feedback gathered through surveys conducted by the party high command across the state.

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Over the past week, AICC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot and PPCC chief Pargat Singh met the families of nearly 22 victims of gangster-related violence. A report on the feedback gathered during the campaign is being sent to the party high command.

The Congress is now looking to extend its outreach to families who have lost their loved ones to drug abuse, seeking to bring the issue to the centre of Punjab’s political discourse. The move is aimed at highlighting the human cost of the drug menace while questioning the state government’s response to the crisis.

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Meanwhile, PPCC chief Pargat Singh has questioned Union Home Minster Amit Shah over the growing drug trade across the country, the illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs and the destruction of the younger generation due to substance abuse.

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