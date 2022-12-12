Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to be in Punjab for 10 days: Congress state unit chief Raja Warring

Chandigarh, December 12
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin its Punjab leg in the first week of January and will be in the state for around 10 days before entering Jammu and Kashmir said the Congress’ state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Monday.
Warring along with the party in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary and former minister Vijay Inder Singla appealed to everyone to participate in the yatra irrespective of their party affiliations as the aim was to “protect the idea of India”.
A toll-free number was launched for the people in Punjab who want to participate in the yatra and get associated with it.
Two tentative routes have been planned for the yatra and one of them will be finalised in the coming days, Warring said.
While one proposed route is from Ambala via Kurali to Anandpur Sahib, Pathankot and then to Madhopur the other is from Shambhu to Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mukerian, Pathankot and Madhopur before entering Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
The yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in September, has been going on for the last 95 days. It will conclude in Kashmir on January 26.
The Punjab Congress chief claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has drawn an unprecedented response from all sections and has proved to be the best way for connecting with people at the grassroot levels and learning about their problems.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...