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Home / Punjab / Rahul set to meet Warring in Delhi, to pave way for appointment of new Punjab Congress chief

Rahul set to meet Warring in Delhi, to pave way for appointment of new Punjab Congress chief

In all likelihood, Warring’s recommendation will be taken on board while finalising the name of the new PPCC chief

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:48 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image credit/PTI file
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With the outgoing PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring scheduled to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi around 11 am, the decision on the new state unit president will be taken today.

Warring, who landed in Delhi last night, had been called by the office of Rahul Gandhi yesterday morning. In all likelihood, Warring’s recommendation will be taken on board while finalising the name of the new PPCC chief.

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Being a confidant of Rahul, the Ludhiana MP was being compensated with an organisational position, said sources privy to the development. Only yesterday, Warring had changed his bio on social media handles to former PPCC chief.

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Warring’s meeting with Rahul is crucial to move forward in deciding the new party face in Punjab.

Party insiders said the party leadership was expected to bet on a Hindu face, instead of a Jat Sikh face. The recommendation of Warring would also be considered by the party leadership. “In such an eventuality, senior leaders like Rana KP Singh, former speaker of Punjab Vidhan sabha, besides Vijay Inder Singla, have also come into contention. To discuss the issue, Rahul, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Punjab affairs in charge Sachin Pilot would meet later in the day.

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A close aide of Warring today clarified that neither the party had asked him to resign nor had he given any resignation. A message on change of guard was conveyed to Warring and he decided to change his bio.

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