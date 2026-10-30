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Home / Punjab / Rahul to address ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur on Nov 4

Rahul to address ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur on Nov 4

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Senior Punjab Congress leader Pargat Singh on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, would address the party’s “Insaaf Rally” in Sangrur on November 4. The party expects more than one lakh people to attend the rally.

Pargat said Punjab Congress leaders had been exempted from attending Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 rally in Delhi as they were busy making arrangements for the Sangrur event.

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The rally, to be held in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home turf, will focus on Punjab’s rights, farmers’ concerns, youth issues and the alleged deterioration in law and order. The Congress is expected to target the state government over its handling of justice, the drug menace and farmers’ issues.

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Accusing the state government of pushing Punjab towards a “police state”, Pargat alleged the morale of the police and civil administration had declined and public confidence in the system was eroding. He said he had raised concerns about the government’s functioning in the Assembly and alleged that democratic institutions were being weakened.

On sacrilege cases, Pargat questioned the transfer of certain cases outside Punjab and said people were still awaiting justice. He also sought clarity on the provisions of the Dam Safety Act and Punjab’s interests in supplying water to Rajasthan, stressing that the state government must defend Punjab’s rights in the ongoing river water disputes.

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Questioning the handling of law-and-order cases involving Parminder Singh Jhota and Gulzar Singh, he called for transparent and impartial investigations. Referring to the investigation into singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, he questioned how conclusions in another case could be reached within two hours. He said investigations must be evidence-based and follow due process.

Pargat said the possible implementation of the model code of conduct would not, by itself, resolve the underlying problems. Restoring public confidence, fixing accountability and following established procedures were essential, he added.

On the proposal to cultivate poppy to tackle synthetic drugs, he said any decision must follow expert consultations and be backed by scientific assessment, strict regulation and effective monitoring.

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