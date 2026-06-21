Rahul to meet five senior state leaders ahead of Congress reset

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has called five senior Punjab Congress leaders for a meeting on Sunday, before announcing an apparent reset of the party’s state unit. Party insiders said the five leaders include Punjab Congress President Amarinder Raja Warring, Assembly LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Vijay Inder Singla.

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Gandhi is expected to discuss the working of the state unit ahead of Assembly elections. “The top leadership wants to make sure all the senior leaders are on board before making any announcement and avoid leaving leaders feeling unheard,” party sources said.

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The formal reset announcement is expected in a day or two before Gandhi embarks on a planned visit abroad on Tuesday. The development comes hours after a crucial discussion on the findings of a report submitted by a three-member panel of party observers headed by Ajay Maken.

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Gandhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC General Secretary (Punjab) Bhupesh Baghel were also present in the meeting held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Discussions were held on the various combinations and permutations to adjust the warring factions. Before taking the final call, Gandhi is expected to another round of consultations with senior leaders.

Sources said the party is keeping in mind the BJP’s aggressive strategy for Punjab, adjustment of Jat Sikh leaders in light of the faceoff between CM Bhagwant Mann and the Akal Takht and giving due importance to Hindu and Dalit faces.

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A senior leader said the BJP appears to be working to split the Sikh vote, especially the radical vote bank. “The AAP is working on similar lines. Representation of the Majha, Doaba and Malwa while adjusting the Jat Sikh, Hindu, Dalit and OBC leaders will be major factors,” the leader added.