Rahul to visit Amritsar by Aug-end as Congress tries to quell infighting

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Amritsar towards the month-end, amid efforts to end the strife over the state Congress leadership ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

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Rahul is expected to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and other religious places in the city.

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According to party sources, the schedule is being worked out as the state unit leaders are planning to hold a “unity bus yatra” during the visit.

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Rahul’s visit coincides with final efforts by the party high command to end infighting in the Punjab Congress.

During his visit to Barnala in February, Rahul had issued a stern warning, asking party leaders either to “work as a team or be prepared to sit at home”.

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“Rahul Gandhi will send a message of unity to state leaders. Some crucial decisions to achieve the unity are expected in the coming days. The high command has already told the dissenting leaders that it will not act under pressure and will take a decision that is in sync with the ground reality,” said a senior leader privy to the development.

Almost all dissenting leaders — including Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Dharamvira Gandhi, Sher Singh Ghubaya, and Rana Gurjeet — have met AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, was seen standing with Rahul at the Parliament House, along with Venugopal.

It could not be confirmed whether Rahul held a one-to-one meeting with any of the Punjab leaders.

“After initial resistance to the views of the dissenting leaders, Venugopal in the past few days has been listening to them,” said sources.

There is no word on Rahul giving time to the 15 Congress MLAs who have sought time from the party high command to discuss “pressing” party issues.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the ‘Har Booth, Congress Mazboot’ campaign in Doaba and Majha has been withheld till August 25.

The launch of the second phase may coincide with Rahul’s Punjab visit.

The first phase of the campaign, held between July 31 and August 8, was marred by chaos, with several events held under it disrupted by sloganeering.

The tussle over the state unit leadership came to the fore after the party decided to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as its Punjab chief.