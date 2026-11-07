Raids at AAP Moga MLA’s residence: Registry, fake mutation receipts seized, says ED

The Aam Aadmi Party and Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora’s claims of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) finding no incrimination evidence during a 48-hour raid at her residence and other places have drawn a rebuttal from the agency.

Officials said the ED teams seized original registries, forged mutation receipts and deeds related to the case.

In a statement, the ED said it conducted searches at seven premises linked to Arora, her family members and associates, including a hospital-cum-de-addiction centre on November 4. The probe relates to an alleged fraud involving manipulation of revenue records to secure compensation of Rs 1.006 crore for government land acquired for NH 754A.

The MLA has been accused of allegedly masterminding political influence in the case. The ED had referred to her as the primary target of PMLA search operation. Her husband, Dr Rakesh Arora, is accused of facilitation of proceeds of crime and diversion of funds into private medical and de-addiction centre.

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Addressing medipersons along with Arora, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of misusing central agencies, to target Opposition leaders ahead of elections. Claiming that the ED had returned empty-handed, Cheema said the searches had yielded neither any incriminating evidence.

Shop demolished, complainant alleges vendetta

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its searches at premises linked to Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, a shop owned by Gurtaran Goyal in Moga, who has taken up cases against the MLA, was demolished by unidentified individuals.

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Goyal has alleged a conspiracy to damage his property and has named five persons in a police complaint. The MLA, however, has not been named in the complaint.

Goyal said the shop was demolished at the instance of the MLA.

Arora, however, denied the allegations, saying Goyal’s family runs a medical shop and was facing many drug-related cases dating back to 1998. “I have nothing to do with any demolition. They are involved in many property disputes,” she said.

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However, Goyal claimed that he and his family members had been implicated in the criminal cases to pressure them into parting with prime properties.

Meanwhile, the police said the complaint about the demolition was being investigated and necessary legal action would follow.