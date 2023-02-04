Raids on hideouts of gangsters’ aides

Chandigarh, February 3
In a massive crackdown against the gangster-terrorist nexus, the police on Friday launched a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar.
The simultaneous raids were conducted at residential and other premises linked to both the criminals in all the districts across the state. DGP Gaurav Yadav said over 1,490 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements linked with Bishnoi and Brar were raided during a day-long operation carried out by at least 200 parties of the Punjab Police involving about 2,000 personnel across the state. He said that the CASO was planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Bishnoi and Brar.
The ADGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, said several persons had been detained for further verification and incriminating material had been seized from them. During operation, the police teams conducted searches at houses and other premises linked with these criminals and also collected the data from electronic devices, which would be sent for forensic examination, he added.
He said the police teams also checked arms licences, besides collecting travel details of their foreign-based family members, bank transactions and property details.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout
Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares
Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list
Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...
J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...
Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US
The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...