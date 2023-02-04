Raids on hideouts of gangsters’ aides

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

In a massive crackdown against the gangster-terrorist nexus, the police on Friday launched a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar.

The simultaneous raids were conducted at residential and other premises linked to both the criminals in all the districts across the state. DGP Gaurav Yadav said over 1,490 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements linked with Bishnoi and Brar were raided during a day-long operation carried out by at least 200 parties of the Punjab Police involving about 2,000 personnel across the state. He said that the CASO was planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Bishnoi and Brar.

The ADGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, said several persons had been detained for further verification and incriminating material had been seized from them. During operation, the police teams conducted searches at houses and other premises linked with these criminals and also collected the data from electronic devices, which would be sent for forensic examination, he added.

He said the police teams also checked arms licences, besides collecting travel details of their foreign-based family members, bank transactions and property details.