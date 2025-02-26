DT
Home / Punjab / Raids spark tensions ahead of MC elections in Talwara

Opposition alleges raids on shops to harass candidates
Our Correspondent
Talwara, Updated At : 04:33 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
A market committee team inspects records at Arora Fruits Company in Talwara.
Voting for the local municipal council elections is set for March 2; however, a wave of raids on shops, particularly those owned by opposition party candidates, has raised tensions ahead of the voting day. Opposition parties have accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using underhand tactics to secure a win the Nagar Parishad elections.

Congress leaders have accused AAP of harassing their candidates and misusing government resources to orchestrate raids on their businesses. These claims gained traction after a three-member team, led by Akashdeep Singh, secretary of the Mandi Board Market Committee in Mukerian, conducted checks on local vendors’ records. Among those targeted was a Congress candidate’s shop, which led to fines being imposed.

The Mandi Board investigation resulted in penalties for several businesses —Rs 2,000 fine for Babu Ram & Sons, Rs 500 for Jagdamba Fruits Company and Rs 2,500 for Arora Fruits Company — reportedly due to discrepancies in their records.

Former MLA and president of the district unit of Congress, Arun Kumar, condemned the raid, labelling it as politically motivated. He said the action was driven by AAP’s fear of losing the upcoming Nagar Parishad elections. He said the raid targeted Deepak Arora’s shop, a Congress candidate from Ward 11 and former councillor, in the local Sabzi Mandi, which Kumar claimed was an example of ‘dirty politics’.

This follows an earlier raid last Friday, when the health department inspected the sweet shop of Ashok Kumar alias Mangu, a BJP candidate from Ward 5. These actions have sparked debate, as the local elections become a three-way battle between AAP, Congress and BJP in the 13 wards.

The municipal election in the Kandi area has become a high-stakes contest for all three parties, with the result seen as a crucial prelude to the 2027 Assembly elections. As such, the ongoing raids and inspections have become a focal point of conversation across the city and surrounding areas.

