Home / Punjab / 'Rail roko' protest in Punjab: Several farmers detained, released later 

‘Rail roko’ protest in Punjab: Several farmers detained, released later 

The farmers are opposing the Centre’s draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, terming it 'anti-farmer' while contending that it would lead to privatisation and centralisation of the Indian power system

article_Author
PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:07 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Farmers' unions block a railway track during a protest against Center Government at Meharbanpur near Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Several farmers and their leaders were detained by police at many places in Punjab in view of their two-hour ‘Rail roko’ protest on Friday in support of various demands.

At many places, farmers were detained before they could squat on the rail tracks during the protest. However, they were released later.

The farmers are opposing the Centre’s draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, terming it “anti-farmer” while contending that it would lead to privatisation and centralisation of the Indian power system.

Farmers’ outfit Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced a statewide two-hour ‘Rail roko’ protest for Friday and called for a symbolic halt of train services from 1 pm to 3 pm at 26 locations in 19 of the 23 districts in the state.

As part of the call, the farmers held protests at multiple locations, though at several places they were detained by the police and not allowed to block the rail tracks.

However, at some places, the farmers managed to squat on the rail tracks and hold protests. They had a minor scuffle with the police which tried to disperse a group of farmers who held protests at a track in Ferozepur district.

The farmers also protested at some places in Amritsar district.

The protest, centred on the demand to scrap the Centre’s proposed bill and other farm-related issues, saw a group of farmers reach the railway track in Hoshiarpur district under a rail-road flyover on the Jalandhar-Jammu section in the afternoon after evading police vigil. They sat on the track for nearly 10 minutes before being dispersed by the police.

A group of farmers tried to move towards the Jalandhar railway station as part of the protest, but the police had put up heavy barricades and prevented the agitators from heading towards the rail tracks.

