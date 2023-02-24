Rail track blocked for 2nd successive day in Gurdaspur, commuters irked

Gurdaspur, February 23
Hundreds of angry commuters questioned the logic and the rationale of protesting farmers over the blocking of railway tracks and stopping them from proceeding to their respective destinations when they are not in a position to solve any of their demands.
For the second successive day, 400-odd farmers laid siege to the Pathankot-Gurdaspur-Amritsar railway track at the Gurdaspur railway station. The situation remained tense as harried commuters squarely blamed the protestors for “disrupting their livelihood and their daily lives” for no fault of theirs.
“The farmers’ primary demand on getting legal teeth for MSP on foodgrain has to be taken up by the Centre. How are we involved? Their other demand is to give them adequate compensation for land acquired for the Katra e-way project. Again, this has to be looked into by the NHAI. We fail to understand why we are being punished,” said Daljit Singh, a commuter stranded on his way to Pune.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...