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Home / Punjab / Railway bomb case: Punjab Police secure deportation of 2 Malaysia-based Khalistan operatives

Railway bomb case: Punjab Police secure deportation of 2 Malaysia-based Khalistan operatives

Police arrest them at New Delhi airport, before producing them in Patiala court

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:12 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, secured the deportation of two operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Malaysia, DGP Gaurav Yadav has announced.

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The two, identified as Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were apprehended by the Punjab Police at the IGI Airport in New Delhi upon their arrival and brought to Punjab for further investigation, the DGP said.

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Yadav said the duo were key Malaysia-based nodes of a KZF backed terror module that had targeted critical railway infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines in Punjab.

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The deportation followed the busting of the terror module responsible for the IED blast on the Railway Freight Corridor line near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district on January 23 this year, and an attempted explosion on the same corridor near Shambhu in Patiala district on April 27. Four accused were arrested during that investigation, and the police recovered an RPG launcher, an IED, RDX, hand grenades and high-end pistols with ammunition, according to the DGP.

Subsequent investigation into the transnational conspiracy uncovered the involvement of KZF handlers and financial facilitators operating from Malaysia. The deported accused were found to be instrumental in channelling terror funds through offshore accounts to KZF operatives in Punjab, facilitating plans to execute attacks and disturb peace and public order in the state, Yadav said.

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Both accused were produced in a court in Patiala on June 18 and remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Investigations are continuing to unravel the wider network and identify of all those involved in the conspiracy, the police said.

Yadav said Punjab Police remained committed to dismantling terrorist ecosystems, disrupting terror financing networks, and safeguarding peace and communal harmony in the state.

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