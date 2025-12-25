Railways announces temporary stoppage for 12 trains at Sirhind for Shahidi Jor Mela
Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu announces this in a statement and video message
The railways has announced a temporary stoppage for 12 trains at Sirhind for the Shahidi Jor Mela.
Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu announced this in a statement and video message.
Bittu said, “To facilitate devotees attending the Shaheedi Samagam at Fatehgarh Sahib, Northern Railway has introduced temporary stoppages at Sirhind Junction for several trains from December 25 to 27. These include the Begampura Express, Jallianwala Bagh Express, Karmabhoomi Express, New Tinsukia-Amritsar Express, Hirakud Express, Golden Temple Mail, Durgiana Express, Jammu Tawi-Durg Express, and Shan-e-Punjab Express.”
