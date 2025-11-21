DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Railways rolls out special trains for Guru’s event

Railways rolls out special trains for Guru’s event

Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 02:46 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
File.
The Railways has announced a set of special train services to manage the heavy flow of pilgrims expected to travel to Anandpur Sahib on the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Railways said the services would ensure smooth, safe and comfortable travel during one of the most important Sikh observances.

Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu said the additional trains were being deployed to honour the Guru’s legacy and to ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience while travelling for annual pilgrimage. “To handle the surge, the Railways will introduce two key special services from November 22. A special all-class train from Patna Sahib will leave Patna on November 23 at 06:40 hrs and reach Anandpur Sahib early the next morning,” said Bittu.

The return journey is scheduled for November 25, departing at 21:00 hrs for Old Delhi. The 22-coach service will halt at Lucknow, Moradabad and Ambala. The second service is a fully air-conditioned train departing daily from Old Delhi at 07:00 hrs on November 22, 23, 24 and 25. It will reach Anandpur Sahib at 13:45 hrs. The train will leave Anandpur Sahib at 20:30 hrs, reaching Delhi just after 03:00 hrs.

