Railways suffers Rs 5 cr losses in three days

Amritsar, September 30
The three-day blockade of rail tracks by farmers has made Northern Railway suffer losses in crores.
Its Ferozepur division incurred a loss of about Rs 5 crore revenue from non-plying of 10 goods trains. It also refunded Rs 52.36 lakh to about 10,788 passengers after their trains were cancelled.
Shubham Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the division, said the data related to online cancellation would be known after five days. He said the impact of train cancellation was felt in all 16 zones of the country and the exact losses would be huge, while it would take some time before the train operations get normalised.
Meanwhile, loss of the Railways was gain for airlines and buses being run by government and private transporters. Punjab Roadways and PRTC officials stated that occupancy almost doubled in buses during the past three days. Both private bus operators and airlines hiked their fares to make most out of the situation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case