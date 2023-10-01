Railways suffers Rs 5 cr losses in three days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

The three-day blockade of rail tracks by farmers has made Northern Railway suffer losses in crores.

Its Ferozepur division incurred a loss of about Rs 5 crore revenue from non-plying of 10 goods trains. It also refunded Rs 52.36 lakh to about 10,788 passengers after their trains were cancelled.

Shubham Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the division, said the data related to online cancellation would be known after five days. He said the impact of train cancellation was felt in all 16 zones of the country and the exact losses would be huge, while it would take some time before the train operations get normalised.

Meanwhile, loss of the Railways was gain for airlines and buses being run by government and private transporters. Punjab Roadways and PRTC officials stated that occupancy almost doubled in buses during the past three days. Both private bus operators and airlines hiked their fares to make most out of the situation.

#Ferozepur