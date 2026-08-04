Rain across Punjab cuts deficit; more showers likely over next 2 days

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places across Punjab over the past 24 hours, with very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reported at isolated places, sharply reducing the state’s monthly rainfall deficit, which had touched 77 per cent.

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An average of 16.8 mm rainfall was recorded across the state. Punjab has received 20.3 mm of rainfall in the first four days of August against the long period average (LPA) of 27 mm for the period, marking a rainfall deficiency of 25 per cent so far this month.

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Between August 1 and 4, Patiala was the wettest district with 62.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Ropar with 60 mm and Pathankot with 41 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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Moga is the only district in the state to have remained dry in August, while Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ferozepur have received the least rainfall. Rainfall has remained below the LPA in all districts except Faridkot, Fazilka, Muktsar, Patiala and Ropar.

During the past 24 hours, both day and night temperatures in Punjab remained normal. The highest maximum temperature in the state was 39.4 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, while the lowest minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius at Patiala.

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Describing the prevailing monsoon activity over Punjab as “normal”, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall across the state on August 5 and 6, with heavy rain likely at isolated places. Thereafter, scattered to isolated rainfall is expected until August 10. Areas along the state’s eastern border adjoining Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive more rainfall than other parts.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance in the middle and upper atmospheric levels lies over northwestern Pakistan and adjoining Afghanistan. An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over north Haryana and its neighbourhood, while another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas.

Under the influence of these weather systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand till August 10.