Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

Northwest India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, is likely to experience heavy rain over the next few days.

Lohian flooded again Jalandhar: Baljit Kaur of Gatta Mundi Kasu village in Lohian returned home two days ago after the floodwaters receded. She made the kitchen workable, but woke up in the wee hours of Monday to see floodwaters all around her bed again.

Himachal and Uttarakhand in particular are likely to witness landslides and flashfloods owing to heavy rain this week. People have been advised to avoid travel there and stay away from vulnerable structures.

Orange alert for Haryana karnal: Fresh erosion along the banks of the Yamuna near Lalupura village here is giving sleepless nights to residents. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Haryana, which is expected to receive heavy rain on July 26.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for HP and Uttarakhand. Last week, both states had reported flashfloods and landslides due to torrential rain, leading to the death of several persons. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Haryana, which is expected to receive heavy rain on July 26.

“Heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand till July 28; over HP and east Rajasthan till July 27; and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh from July 26 to July 28,” the IMD said in a statement on Monday.

Several states, especially HP and Punjab, have already received excess rainfall this monsoon. HP has received 78 per cent excess rainfall, while Punjab has witnessed 58 per cent above normal rainfall between June 1 and July 23.

Issuing a warning, the IMD said Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garwal districts in Uttarakhand were at risk of witnessing flashfloods.

The IMD said heavy rain was likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 28.

#Uttarakhand