Rain brings cheer to farmers

Moga, November 14

Light rain and drizzle in some districts of the Malwa belt and in Amritsar and Taran Taran districts on Monday will have a good impact on wheat, fruits, vegetables and all seasonal major and minor crops, according to agricultural experts. They are of the view wheat will benefit the most from the rain.

Dr Amarjit Singh, Moga Agriculture Development Officer, said it would help in germination of seeds, especially oil seeds such as mustard and canola.

It is pertinent to mention that wheat sowing has been delayed in Punjab due to the late harvesting of paddy. So far, it has been sown in just over 60 per cent of the area. It is likely to be sown in a total area of 35 lakh hectare in the state.

In Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot districts, the wheat sowing has crossed the 75 per cent mark, but in Moga, Faridkot, Barnala, Muktsar, Mansa, Bathinda and a few other districts of the Malwa belt, it has been done in just 50 per cent of the area. The rain could help the wheat sowing operations gain momentum in the next few days.

