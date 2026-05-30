Rain brings down temperatures in Punjab, Haryana; wet spell to continue till June 1

Amid widespread rains over north-west India on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the forecast for the ongoing wet spell over parts of north-west India by another day, with rains expected over Punjab and Haryana till June 1.

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After a three-day dry period from June 2-4, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in Punjab and Haryana along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on June 5, according to a bulletin issued by IMD on Saturday.

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A fall in maximum temperatures by 6-8 degrees is also expected during the next three days and then a rise thereafter.

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Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over Patiala and at isolated places over Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahar, Ludhiana, Barnala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Mohali on Sunday.

In Haryana, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal and Panipat and at isolated places in most of the remaining parts of the state on Sunday.

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Over the past 24 hours, temperatures were below normal at some places in Punjab by up to 13.7 degrees Celsius and by up to 8.4 degrees Celsius in Haryana. The highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was 34.5 degrees Celsius at Bathinda and in Haryana, it was 37.8 degrees Celsius at Faridkot.

Temperatures had remained several degrees above normal in May, with the mercury touching 47.9 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, but the heat wave that had prevailed over many parts of the region on several days during this month has abated.

In Punjab, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Pathankot, Fazilka, Muktsar and Bathinda, and at a few places in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Mansa, Rupnagar and Mohali on May 30. Hailstorms were also experienced at isolated places.

In Haryana, many places in Mahendragarh, Rewari, Mewat, Palwal, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts, and at a few places in Panchkula, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Fatehabad and Hisar districts experienced rain.

The current wet spell is also good news on the meteorological front, as rainfall for the month of May so far has been deficient in both states. From May 1 to May 30, Punjab received 12.1 mm of rain against the long-period average (LPA) of 16.5 mm for this period, accounting for a deficit of 27 percent. The monthly deficit in the state has come down because of the rains.

Haryana received 18.1 mm of rainfall in May against the LPA of 19.4 mm, marking a shortfall of seven percent. Seasonal rains since March 1, on the other hand, have been in surplus by 13 percent in Haryana and by six percent in Punjab.

IMD has further predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Uttarakhand on May 31 and over Jammu and Kashmir on June 4-5.

Thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 80 kmph are also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 31.