Rain brings relief to wheat growers in Punjab

Jalandhar, January 29

The continuous rain in the Doaba region today brought much relief to wheat growers as it led to a dip in the temperature needed for the crop at this stage.

Agriculture experts say that the ideal temperature for the crop around this time is 15-16 degree Celsius.

As the foggy days were over, the day temperature had started to increase.

But the rain has brought down the temperature .

Jalandhar-based Agriculture Officer Naresh Gulati said, “Farmers need to keep tabs on any attack of yellow rust disease. Since it is an air-borne disease coming from hilly areas, the farmers in the Kandi belt, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bhogpur, Adampur and Phillaur areas need to be cautious. The parts of the plant on which they see yellow lesions have to be treated or else it can damage the entire crop.”Farmers from the Jalandhar-Nakodar belt, who have sown potato crop, have put off the harvesting process for a day or two.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Muktsar reeling at a low of two degrees Celsius.

While Muktsar in Punjab registered a minimum temperature that was below normal, severe cold weather conditions also prevailed in other places, including

Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius and Faridkot, a minimum of three degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius while Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

