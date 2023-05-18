Rain brings respite from heat in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, May 18
Rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana in the early hours of Thursday, leading to a slight dip in the mercury, the Met office said.
Temperatures in the two states had been soaring above normal for the past few days.
High-velocity winds hit Chandigarh and parts of Punjab, disrupting power supply for a few hours at some places, officials said.
Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Mohali, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Panchkula were among the other places that witnessed heavy downpour, the weather office said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC directs West Bengal Government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’; ensure safety of moviegoers
Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tamil ...
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...
Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences
Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...
Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? ‘Victory of the judicial system’, claims opposition
Rijiju had been quite critical of the judiciary. ‘Is it beca...
High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab
While power has been restored in many districts around 6.30 ...