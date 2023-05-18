Rain brings respite from heat in Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, May 18

Rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana in the early hours of Thursday, leading to a slight dip in the mercury, the Met office said.

Temperatures in the two states had been soaring above normal for the past few days.

High-velocity winds hit Chandigarh and parts of Punjab, disrupting power supply for a few hours at some places, officials said.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Mohali, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Panchkula were among the other places that witnessed heavy downpour, the weather office said.