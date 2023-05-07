Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

PTI

Chandigarh, May 7

Rain lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Mohali and Rupnagar are among the places that received rain.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jhajjar in Haryana also received light showers in the morning.

A few days ago too, rain had lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana and the maximum temperature had settled below normal.