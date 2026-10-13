Rain damages paddy on 13.5K hectares in Punjab

Rainfall over the past 48 hours has affected paddy crops across more than 13,500 hectares in Punjab, according to a report compiled by the state Agriculture Department, with several districts yet to submit damage assessments.

Patiala reported the largest affected area at 9,256 hectares, followed by Ludhiana at 2,000 hectares, Gurdaspur at 1,337 hectares, Muktsar at 700 hectares, Hoshiarpur at 221 hectares and Bathinda at 80 hectares. Paddy and basmati crops in several areas were flattened by rain and gusty winds.

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Fazilka is among the districts yet to report the extent of the damage to the Director, Agriculture. Freshly harvested paddy was seen floating in the waterlogged grain market there on Monday.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Director, Agriculture, Dr Gurjit Singh said Punjab had recorded an average rainfall of 15.8 mm over the past two days.

“There is not much loss across the state, but the rain has flattened paddy crops in some districts, where the yield from the affected crops is expected to decline by 3 to 4 per cent,” he said.

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The rainfall is also expected to delay paddy harvesting by three to four days in some areas, Singh added.

The department is awaiting a report on the impact of the rainfall on cotton crops. According to Singh, one major picking of cotton has already been completed, limiting the likely impact.

“Therefore, the impact is not expected to be significant. I am yet to receive the report from the field,” he said.

The final extent of crop damage will become clearer once all affected districts submit their assessments.