Fatehgarh Sahib: Rain dampens paddy bags lying in the open

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 9
The unexpected rain not only affected the stacks of the procured paddy bags, but also the unsold paddy lying in the grain markets here.
Procurement agencies failed to properly cover the procured paddy as it was still lying there in the open.
Sadhu Ram Bhattmajra, district president, Arhtia Association, said commission agents had sufficient tarpaulins to cover the heaps of paddy, but to cover the procured bags was the responsibility of the procurement agency. He said the bags got wet as stacks lying in the open were not properly covered. He said the inflow of paddy was slow and rain would further affect the arrival of paddy.
Farmers said due to the rain, the crops, lying in the mandis, had got wet and the harvesting of ready crops in the fields would be affected for some days.
