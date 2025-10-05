DT
Rain forecast triggers flood fears, alert sounded for Shahkot villages

Rain forecast triggers flood fears, alert sounded for Shahkot villages

Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:01 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Villagers strengthen a bundh at Mandala Channa in Jalandhar.
The Jalandhar district administration sounded the flood alert for low-lying villages along the Sutlej and Chitti Bein in Shahkot amid predictions of heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The forecast has sent residents of Mandala Channa village in a tizzy as they fear widespread damage if the riverwater breaches the earthen banks this time.

The swollen river could submerge close to 10 villages, several residents said as a sizeable portion of the bundh had eroded in recent floods. To prevent the worst, residents of Mandala Channa village have been stacking up sacks of soil across the Sutlej bank to prevent further erosion during rains.

The site is near the confluence of the Sultej and the Chitti Bein, a rivulet.

Meanwhile, the administration has advised villagers to stay away from the water bodies. According to residents, the Shahkot villages that may be hit include Mandala Channa, Chak Wadala, Mundi Sheshriyan, Mundi Choliyan, Gatta Mundi Kasu, Mehrajwala, Sardarwala, Kang Khurd and Kothe.

Jagtar Singh, a farmer from Chak Wadala village, who lives 2km from the Mandala Channa breach site, said, “Our village is among the ones that will be massively affected if waters breach the banks.”

The son of the Chak Wadala village sarpanch, Kulwant Singh, said, “Residents had been stacking soil sacks to rebuild the bundh but these all were washed away. There’s great fear. We are glued to TVs.”

Nakodar SDM Lal Vishwas said they had asked all patwaris to reach out to villagers and also make announcements from gurdwaras regarding the forecast.

“Directions have already been issued to reactivate relief centres if the situation worsens. Villagers have been directed to remove cattle and belongings from near the Chitti Bein. Medical officers have also been put on alert,” the SDM said.

