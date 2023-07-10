Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 10

To avoid any untoward incident in view of heavy rain, National Highway no. 44 has been temporarily closed for vehicular movement.

As per a senior NHAI official, water was coming on the main carriageway through agricultural fields making it unsafe for the commuting.

The traffic on Ambala-Chandigarh and Ambala-Ludhiana sections is being stopped.

The commuters are advised not to approach the NH44.