Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

Ambala, July 10
To avoid any untoward incident in view of heavy rain, National Highway no. 44 has been temporarily closed for vehicular movement.
As per a senior NHAI official, water was coming on the main carriageway through agricultural fields making it unsafe for the commuting.
The traffic on Ambala-Chandigarh and Ambala-Ludhiana sections is being stopped.
The commuters are advised not to approach the NH44.
