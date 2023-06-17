Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 16

Due to the recent spells of rain and planning by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the state earned over Rs 177 crore in the first two weeks of June.

Usually facing power outages and shortfall during the peak summer season, the PSPCL made crores per day at an average daily selling rate of power ranging between Rs 6.75 and Rs 9.08 per unit.

During this month (up to June 13), the PSPCL sold surplus 234 million units through power exchange for more than Rs 177 crore. “The first six days of June saw power sale worth Rs 23 crore, Rs 24.6 crore, Rs 26.1 crore, Rs 20 crore, Rs 17.75 crore and Rs 20.3 crore, respectively,” said a top PSPCL official.

The power demand in the state reportedly dipped after peak at 3 pm and the surplus power was sold through the Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX), either on “day-ahead” or “real-time” basis.

The maximum power demand (11,193 MW) this season was on Wednesday, but after thunderstorm and rain in the state, it dipped the same evening. The PSPCL sold over 8.83 million units, mostly on real-time basis.

“As of today, all thermal units in the state are operating with the exception of one unit each at GVK and Lehra Mohabatt. GVK unit is down due to coal shortage and is expected to be operational by June 20,” said PSPCL top brass.

The PSPCL claims that with around 6,400-MW power generation in the state and its 4,800-MW share in the central sector and BBMB plants and short-term arrangements for 2,950 MW, it is in a position to meet the demand of 14,150 MW.

With regular monsoon and the arrangements made by the state government, it shouldn’t be a big issue to meet state’s power demand, said a senior PSPCL official.