Rain-hit crop to impact fodder supply, prices

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 30

The recent untimely rain and hailstorm have not just damaged the wheat crop, but also badly affected the wheat straw quality and quantity, say agricultural experts. Due to the flattening of the wheat crop, the farmers will have to incur more expenses on harvesting crop using combine harvesters, they maintain.

Wheat straw is used as fodder for animals and farmers store it every year. The prices of wheat straw are already high in the market. The farmers are expecting that due to the dwindled production of wheat straw this year, the prices may escalate further.

Prof SPS Brar (retd) of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, Ludhiana, said, “The wheat crop has been damaged on a large scale, so the wheat straw production will also be less by 30-35 per cent this year. It will escalate the prices. At present, wheat straw is selling at Rs 600 per quintal. Usually, the farmers get 15 quintal wheat straw per acre.”

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “Due to the recent rain, a large number of farmers will get discoloured wheat straw this year. The quantity will also be less.”

Gurbhagat Singh Bhallaiana of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said keeping these factors in mind, they were demanding Rs 60,000 per acre compensation.