Rain-hit vegetable growers demand compensation

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 16

Having suffered heavy losses due to the recent rain and hailstorm, vegetable growers have also demanded financial aid from the state government.

In Sangrur and Malerkotla districts, official records show vegetables were damaged over 3,237 hectares, but growers say the damage is higher than the official estimate.

“I had sown cucumber on an acre and rain has damaged 40 per cent of the crop. I had spent around Rs 35,000. Now, I will not be able to recover my input cost,” said Bashir, who has been growing vegetables on Malerkotla-Raikot road for the past 30 years.

Another grower Salim said rain has affected various vegetables he has grown. “This year, the crop was growing well and I had thought that I will be able to repay some debt. But rain has created problems again. The actual loss is much higher than government figures,” he said.

Landless farmers have been hit hard as, apart from seed, labour and other costs, they also have to pay around Rs 60,000 per acre annual lease money for the land.

Official figures show that in Malerkotla, rain has damaged vegetables on 1,095 hectares. Out of that, there is 0 to 25 per cent loss on 685 hectares and 26 to 50 per cent loss on 410 hectares.

In Sangrur, rain and hailstorm have damaged vegetables on 2,142 hectares out of which, there is 0 to 25 per cent loss on 1,979 hectares, 26 to 50 per cent loss on 143 hectares, 51 to 75 per cent loss on 16 hectares and 76 to 100 per cent loss on 4 hectares.

Assistant Director of Horticulture Hardeep Singh said that they have sent their report about vegetable losses in Malerkotla and Sangrur districts to higher authorities for financial aid to growers.