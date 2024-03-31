Rain in most parts of state, Ludhiana wettest; mercury 2.6°C above normal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Most areas in Punjab received light to moderate showers over the past 24 hours, but rain in the state has been slightly below normal during March. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ludhiana received was the wettest district in the state, with 15.4 mm rain during the past 24 hours, followed by Gurdaspur, with 10.5 mm, and Moga, with 10 mm.

Hailstorm flattens wheat in Muktsar Two days before the start of wheat procurement, hailstorm wreaked havoc and flattened crop in most parts of Muktsar

Farmers claimed that the crop yield would decrease by 30-35 per cent and the harvesting would also get delayed by a few days

“The grain size was still developing and now the crop has been flattened. This will decrease the yield by 30-35 per cent,” said Gurdeep Singh, a farmer from Gurusar village of the district

As far as the month of March is concerned, rain has 7 per cent below the long period average. From March 1 till the morning of March 30, the state received 20.7 mm rain against the normal of 22.2 mm for this period.

The average maximum temperature in the state was above normal by 2.6°C and the minimum temperature was above normal by 1.8°C, according to the IMD. The weather office has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over the next three days and a rise by 2-3°C in the subsequent two days.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.