Home / Punjab / Rain in Punjab, Haryana brings respite from heat

Rain in Punjab, Haryana brings respite from heat

Karnal receives 118 mm rainfall
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 PM May 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People walk amid rain at the Heritage Street, in Amritsar, Saturday, May 24, 2025. PTI
Moderate to heavy rain lashed many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.

The Met department said Haryana received heavy showers in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Karnal received 118 mm rainfall, Ambala 43 mm, Hisar 73.9 mm, Sirsa 39 mm, Gurugram 39.5 mm, Jhajjar 40.5 mm, Kaithal 78 mm and Kurukshetra 65 mm.

In Punjab, Amritsar received 13.2 mm rainfall during the period, Ludhiana 3.2 mm, Patiala 8.9 mm, Pathankot 27 mm, Bathinda 16 mm, Faridkot 16 mm, Gurdaspur 36.8 mm, Ferozepur 3 mm and Mohali 0.5 mm.

Chandigarh received light shower.

The rain brought relief from sultry weather conditions as mercury dropped by a few notches.

