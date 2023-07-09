Rain inundates Ropar, Anandpur Sahib areas

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 8

Heavy rain led to flooding of several areas in Ropar and Anandpur Sahib today.

While a road caved in near Radha Soami Bhawan here, a car was washed away on the Kahanpur Khui-Bhangla road near Anandpur Sahib. It was retrieved with the help of a JCB machine and a tractor. Another car was damaged in Anandpur Sahib town when the boundary wall of a building collapsed in the evening.

Ropar SHO Pawan Kumar said an Etios car got stuck when a portion of the road caved in near the Radha Soami Bhawan-Patwar Khana Chowk road around 9.30 pm. The car owner was rescued.

While most of the roads remained inundated in Ropar, rain water entered the emergency ward in the Civil Hospital of Anandpur Sahib.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav said all officials concerned, including civic body employees, should maintain the drainage systems properly so that there was no flooding of roads and streets.