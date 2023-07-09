Rain inundates Ropar district, NDRF carries out rescue operation; schools to remain closed

Ropar, July 9
Incessant rain on Sunday disrupted normal life as majority of the areas were inundated in the district.
While all the tributaries of Sutlej including Swan, Sarsa, Siswan and Budhki were flowing to the brims, 1.80 lakh cusecs of water was recorded in the river at Ropar headworks.
The Swan river with 74,000 cusecs of water was overflowing over the rebutment placed by drainage department inundating Burj and Lodhipur villages, following which NDRF teams were called to rescue the local residents.
The train services in the district have also been suspended and the district administration, sounding red alert, has declared holiday for schools on Monday.
Ropar deputy commissioner Dr Deepti Yadav has appealed to the people not to venture out unless there is an emergency.
As there was no respite from the incessant rains since morning, the water entered several localities in Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, Morinda and Chamkaur Sahib towns; along with nearby villages.
A portion of national highways in front of Anandpur Sahib Bus Stand and near Solakhian toll plaza on Ropar-Chandigarh road was also found submerged.
