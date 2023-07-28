Rain lashes many parts of Haryana, Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, July 28

Rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday, causing the mercury to fall marginally below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula and Kurukshetra, among other places, received rain, a meteorological department official said here.

Punjab's Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar received rains.

Earlier this month, the two states were flooded following heavy rains.

According to official data, 43 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and 40 in Haryana this month. Damage to crops and property due to the rains and floods was also reported from several places.

Moderate rain likely in parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and parts of the city are likely to receive moderate rainfall during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent around 8:30 am.

The national capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies during the day and moderate rain is likely in parts of the city. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 71, in the 'satisfactory' category, around 8:40 am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

