Rain lashes many places in Punjab and Haryana, slight rise in minimum temperatures

Chandigarh, January 30
Rain lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana while minimum temperatures in the two states registered a slight increase.
According to the Met office's weather report, rain lashed many places in the two states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Mohali, Hisar, Karnal, Ambala, Narnaul, Bhiwani, Sonipat and Chandigarh during the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Monday.
Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 13.2, Patiala 12.6, Faridkot 11.5, Mohali 14.6 and Rupnagar 14 degrees.
Ambala in Haryana recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius while the night temperature settled at 12.6 degrees in Hisar.
Karnal recorded a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 10.5, Rohtak 12.4 and Bhiwani 11.3 degrees.
