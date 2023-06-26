Rain lashes several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, June 26
Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rain in the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.
In the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, Haryana’s Rohtak received 96.3 mm rainfall. It was followed by Narnaul (24 mm), Karnal (22.1 mm), Kurukshetra (19.5 mm), Gurugram (9.5 mm), Ambala (7.4 mm), Sirsa (4.9 mm) and Bhiwani (1.7 mm), according to a Met office report.
In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm. It was followed by Gurdaspur (26.7 mm), Faridkot (24.8 mm), Ferozepur (16 mm) and Pathankot (14.1 mm).
