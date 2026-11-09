Rain likely in parts of Punjab from November 12-15 as western disturbance advances

With a fresh western disturbance likely to affect the north-western Himalayan region from the night of November 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a four-day wet spell in parts of Punjab this week.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Punjab from November 12 to 15, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday. Shallow to moderate fog is also expected at isolated places in the state during night and morning hours over the next three days.

Meanwhile, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and its neighbourhood persists at an altitude of 3,100 metres, while another such circulation lies over north-west Rajasthan and adjoining areas at a height of 900 metres.

Although post-monsoon seasonal rainfall in Punjab has been significantly above normal, the state has remained completely dry so far in November. From October 1 till the morning of November 9, Punjab received 27.7 mm of rainfall against the long-period average (LPA) of 9.8 mm, marking a surplus of 182 per cent.

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Rainfall in all districts of Punjab was above the LPA during October, with the surplus ranging from two per cent to 1,062 per cent. Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur were the wettest districts during the month, while Moga, Kapurthala and Ferozepur received the least amount of rain.

Over the past 24 hours, day temperatures in Punjab were normal, but night temperatures were reported to be appreciably above normal. The maximum temperature recorded in the state was 33.2 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, with the lowest was 11.8 degrees Celsius at Adampur.

In neighbouring Haryana, which has also been dry in November, rainfall in October was 226 percent above the LPA. Day temperatures in the state during the past 24 hours were normal while night temperatures were above normal.

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IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall, along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds 60 kmph over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on some days till November 15.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over some parts of these states during November 12 – 13, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in these regions on these days, IMD said.