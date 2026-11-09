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Home / Punjab / Rain likely in parts of Punjab from November 12-15 as western disturbance advances

Rain likely in parts of Punjab from November 12-15 as western disturbance advances

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:06 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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From October 1 till the morning of November 9, Punjab received 27.7 mm of rainfall against the long-period average (LPA) of 9.8 mm, marking a surplus of 182 per cent. File photo for representational purpose only.
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Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Punjab from November 12 to 15, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday. Shallow to moderate fog is also expected at isolated places in the state during night and morning hours over the next three days.

Meanwhile, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and its neighbourhood persists at an altitude of 3,100 metres, while another such circulation lies over north-west Rajasthan and adjoining areas at a height of 900 metres.

Although post-monsoon seasonal rainfall in Punjab has been significantly above normal, the state has remained completely dry so far in November. From October 1 till the morning of November 9, Punjab received 27.7 mm of rainfall against the long-period average (LPA) of 9.8 mm, marking a surplus of 182 per cent.

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Rainfall in all districts of Punjab was above the LPA during October, with the surplus ranging from two per cent to 1,062 per cent. Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur were the wettest districts during the month, while Moga, Kapurthala and Ferozepur received the least amount of rain.

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