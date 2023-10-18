Rain slows down paddy arrival in Punjab grain markets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Continuing rain in different parts of the state today impacted the already slow arrival of paddy in grain markets. The problem has been compounded as farmers will not be able to harvest their crop for the next few days as the soil is wet and heavy combine harvester machines cannot enter fields.

Rain has also hit the paddy crop that has already arrived in mandis. Amritsar and nearby areas witnessed intermittent rain for the third day in a row. Not more 3,700 metric tonne of crop has arrived during the last two days. The figure is important in the context that the mandis witnessed 10,000-15,000 metric tonnes of crop arrival till Friday, official sources said. At least, 57 per cent of the crop in grain markets of Amritsar district has not yet been lifted.

Baldev Singh, a farmer leader, said: “The state government should give compensation to farmers for their losses due to untimely rain”.

Chief Agricultural Officer Gurnam Singh said paddy crops on 550 hectares could face discoloration. Rain has flattened the crop in Patiala district. He added that the rain would delay the harvesting process for a few more days.

The rain, coupled with the strong winds, continued for the second day today, damaging the standing paddy and cotton crops in Bathinda and Mansa districts.

Jalandhar mandis have seen an arrival of 1,59,880 MT of paddy, of which 1,56,750 MT has been procured. Payments worth Rs 342 crore have been made to farmers.

DC Vishesh Sarangal today expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of lifting of paddy.

The price of basmati has also been affected, reports confirmed. Against the usual price of Rs 3,000 per quintal, the price of basmati being offered by procurement agencies this time is between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,400 per quintal. Agriculture experts said since the export of basmati-like varieties of PUSA-1509 and PUSA-1121 being produced locally has been prohibited by the Centre from this season, their prices have crashed.