Rain-soaked wheat bags leave farmers high & dry

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 2

Thousands of bags of procured and non-procured wheat got drenched in the Faridkot mandi on Tuesday evening when rain hit the area, leaving farmers, arhtiyas (commission agents) and officials associated with the procurement process high and dry.

While the authorities claimed that a majority of procured wheat has been lifted, traders and farmers alleged that the lifting of procured wheat had been slow and they had been facing hardships due to it.

As the rainwater started accumulating beneath the bags, the farmers started pulling the bags of their produce to the safe places as most of the wheat stock was lying under the open skies with minimal protection cover.

“In absence of any adequate covered area, while we cannot save our crop from the downpour, by pulling the wheat bags away from the accumulated water, we will be able to save some portion of the wheat from damage,” said Gurpal Singh, a farmer.

Gurpal said he had been sitting in the mandi for the last 36 hours, awaiting the procurement of his produce. ccording to the District Food and Supply Controller, a total of 4, 12,744 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived in the mandis of the district and 4, 11,602 MT had been procured. However, the lifting and transportation of this procured wheat from the mandis has been below 50% at 1,92,797 MT.