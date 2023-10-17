 Rain, strong winds damage paddy crop, delay harvesting in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Rain, strong winds damage paddy crop, delay harvesting in Punjab

Rain, strong winds damage paddy crop, delay harvesting in Punjab



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

The high-velocity winds accompanied by rain and hailstorm at isolated places have damaged paddy and cotton crops in the state. The current spell of rain has also affected the paddy procurement and is likely to delay harvesting at certain places.

Labourers drain out rainwater to protect paddy at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

Mature crop flattened

The paddy crop has been damaged at some places. Rain and strong winds have flattened the crop, which was ready for harvest. It will lead to delay in harvesting. Apart from that, there were reports of hailstorm at Bhunarheri in Patiala and Batala in Gurdaspur. Jaswant Singh, Director, Agriculture Department

Jaswant Singh, Director, Agriculture Department, said as per reports, there had been damage to paddy crop at some places. It had caused flattening of the crop, which was ready for harvest. It would lead to delay in harvesting. Apart from that, there were reports of hailstorm at Bhunarheri in Patiala and Batala in Gurdaspur.

He said there was prediction of rain on Tuesday as well. So he has already instructed all Chief Agriculture Officers to survey their districts. “We are likely to get the final reports regarding the extent of damage by Tuesday evening,” he said.

The reports of flattening of the crop were received from Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Muktsar and parts of Majha.

In Bathinda too, rain and strong winds have damaged the standing paddy and cotton crops.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, an agriculture expert, says the inclement weather has delayed the harvesting of the paddy crop in the Malwa region. But there is no harm to the grain. He said due to the rain, the moisture in the paddy would increase and the farmers would be forced to sit in the market for a few days. In Muktsar district, just 11 per cent of the purchased paddy has been lifted till date and intermittent rain has dampened the crop lying in mandis. Further, the rain accompanied by speedy winds has flattened the paddy crop.

The farmers claimed that they were expecting a good yield this season, but the rain at this stage had damaged the quality of the crop. Further, it would delay the harvesting by a week now, they added.

Meanwhile, some farmers, who had brought their produce at the Muktsar grain market, said there were hardly any arrangements to protect the crop from the rainwater last night.

“By the time, we arranged tarpaulin sheets from a commission agent, the crop had dampened. The local administration should take care of farmers and their produce,” said Darshan Singh, a farmer.

As per a report of the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, 37,222 MT paddy had arrived in mandis, of which 27,342 MT was purchased and just about 2,993 MT paddy was lifted till Monday afternoon.

