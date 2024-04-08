Rain, thunderstorm expected this week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Two western disturbances are likely to affect north-west India this week, which are expected to bring in rain and thunderstorms over some parts of the region. The first western disturbance is expected on April 10 and the other from April 13, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh from April 10 to 13. Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also very likely over Punjab and Haryana on April 13, the bulletin added.

The weather in Punjab has been totally dry in April so far, though varying amount of rainfall has been reported during this period from neighbouring states. From April 1 to 7, normal rainfall has been around 3 mm.

