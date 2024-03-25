Rain till March 29: Met

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The weather department has extended its forecast of rain in some areas of Punjab, which experienced light rain in a few places over the past four days, till March 29.

A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India is expected during March 26-29, with peak activities on March 28 and 29, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A western disturbance as a trough is prevailing in the middle tropospheric westerlies over central Pakistan, which has been attributed as the cause for rain and snow along with gusty winds over some areas of north-west India earlier this week.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.