Rain till March 29: Met

Chandigarh, March 24
The weather department has extended its forecast of rain in some areas of Punjab, which experienced light rain in a few places over the past four days, till March 29.
A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India is expected during March 26-29, with peak activities on March 28 and 29, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
A western disturbance as a trough is prevailing in the middle tropospheric westerlies over central Pakistan, which has been attributed as the cause for rain and snow along with gusty winds over some areas of north-west India earlier this week.
