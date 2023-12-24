Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 24

The turn of the year is likely to be wet, with the weatherman predicting rain over the region a couple of days before as well as after New Year’s Eve.

“Wet Spell likely over northwest and adjoining central India during December 30, 2023 to January 2, 2024,” reads a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 29. Under the influence of its interaction with lower-level easterly winds, it is likely to bring in rain, the bulletin added.

Minimum temperatures during the past 24 hours have been in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, with moderate fog reducing visibility to 200-500 meters being reported in some areas, according to IMD.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest, with the minimum temperature being 6 degrees Celsius, while in Haryana the lowest temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius at Balasmand in Hisar.

The night temperatures, however were up to 2.6 degrees above normal in Punjab and up to 2.5 degrees above normal in Haryana.

While there was a trace of rain in some parts of Punjab during the past 24 hours, Haryana remained dry.

As far as the month of December is concerned, rainfall so far has been deficient by 57 percent in Punjab and by 28 percent in Haryana.

Minimum temperatures over northwest India are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during next two days, with no significant change thereafter.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to continue in morning hours in pockets of Punjab and Haryana up to December 29.

IMD has cautioned that dense fog may affect some airports, highways and railway routes in these areas and there are also chances of power lines tripping in areas experiencing very dense fog.

Since dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants, it has health impacts and exposure may lead to clogging of lungs, thereby decreasing their functional capacity which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

Long-time exposure to dense fog may cause respiratory problem for people having asthma bronchitis and other lung related problems, besides causing eye irritation.