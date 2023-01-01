Raised issues of sacrilege, gangs in Parliament, says AAP

New Delhi, December 31
A week after the winter session concluded, MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Punjab shared their report cards. Of the seven Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP, Vikramjit Singh had 100 per cent attendance. He did not miss a single day of the 13-day session.
He asked 21 questions on various issues, including details of the MSP review committee. Vikramjit was followed by Raghav Chadha, who had 92 per cent attendance in the session. Chadha raised 25 questions and participated in 11 debates.
An MP from Punjab, Chadha said, “I raised several key issues in Parliament such as waiver of fee for Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims, bringing gangsters from foreign shores and ‘strongest punishment’ for sacrilege among others.”
Two AAP MPs, party general secretary Sandeep Pathak and cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh had a poor show at the winter session. Pathak had 54 per cent attendance and Harbhajan 62 per cent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...