Raja Masih — last of Dadwan village’s spies

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Dadwan (Gurdaspur), April 30

After India’s independence, as many as 35 undercover agents of the country have come from Dadwan village, earning it the moniker — “Village of spies”.

Raja Masih (64) is the latest (and probably the last) of the village residents to have been engaged by intelligence agencies.

According to official sources, this is because countries now rely more on modern-day gadgets and “hence extracting information from the enemy using archaic methods like land border crossings no longer hold relevance”.

In the world of espionage, agencies deny the existence of these spies once they are caught by the enemy. Masih has been a victim of this unwritten rule as “he has been forgotten by an ungrateful nation.”

Between 2000 and 2010, he made around 50-60 trips. The agencies paid him Rs 2,500-3,000 for each of them.

In 2010, he was caught by Pakistan Rangers. “They kept me in solitary confinement in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison. I was finally released in November 2022, following a court order,” said Masih.

When he walked into his home, his family failed to recognise him. The regular beatings and whippings had taken a toll on his physique.

The end of his days a spy has all but ended Dadwan’s decades-old romance with spying.

About him