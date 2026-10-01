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Home / Punjab / Raja Warring changes X bio to 'former PPCC president' ahead of new chief's announcement

Raja Warring changes X bio to 'former PPCC president' ahead of new chief's announcement

Move comes three months after party retained him in rejig; Channi camp leaders lobby in Delhi

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:07 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. PTI file
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Ahead of the formal announcement of the new Punjab Congress chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday changed his X bio to “former PPCC president” in a surprise move.

The bio has been changed on all his social media handles.

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The move by Warring comes in the wake of him being conveyed that he was being replaced as the state unit chief, three months after the party decided to retain him in the rejig.

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Though Warring did not respond to calls, his close associates said he was expected to clear the air on his replacement. “There is no point in writing PPCC chief when he has been told that he was being changed,” said one of his close confidants.

As clarity on Warring being removed has emerged, senior Punjab Congress leaders from the Channi camp are lobbying intensely in Delhi to ensure that the state unit chief is aligned.

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Amid reports of former Sangrur MP Vijay Inder Singla, from the influential Malwa region, being the front-runner for the post of state unit chief, some leaders from the Channi camp have expressed reservations about the choice. Jat leaders are pushing for a Jat Sikh face.

Despite being the party’s best-known Hindu face, serving as the party’s Joint Treasurer, being in charge of Assets and Properties for the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), and being a member of the Congress Working Committee, the party leadership is stuck between choosing a Hindu face and a Jat Sikh face.

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