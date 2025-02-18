Raja Warring slams AAP govt over pending arrears worth Rs 14,000 crore

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and MP from Ludhiana, launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab. Warring accused the government of betraying the trust of over six lakh government employees and pensioners in the state by failing to pay arrears pending since 2021.

Warring pointed out that the AAP government’s affidavit in court, promising to clear arrears amounting to approximately Rs 14,000 crore by 2029-30, was inadequate. “Who will wait until 2030 for what is rightfully theirs?” he asked. “This reflects the sheer incompetence and apathy of Bhagwant Mann’s government.”

The PPCC chief contrasted this with the Congress’ commitment to the welfare of employees and pensioners, citing the example of Himachal Pradesh. “While the Congress in Himachal delivered on its promise by ending the New Pension Scheme and bringing back the Old Pension Scheme, the AAP government in Punjab has only given hollow assurances.”

Warring further criticised the AAP government for its inability to address critical issues and its repeated failure to deliver on its promises. “Bhagwant Mann and AAP came to power claiming they would bring revolutionary change. Instead, they have betrayed the very people who trusted them.”

Reiterating the Congress’ commitment, Warring assured employees and pensioners that the Congress government would reinstate the Old Pension Scheme in Punjab after coming to power in 2027. “We understand the importance of financial security for employees and pensioners. Just like Himachal, we will ensure the Old Pension Scheme is brought back in Punjab once the Congress is in power.”