Rajasthan deer hunting: 4 from Muktsar among 7 held with weapons after 50-km chase by police

The Bikaner police in Rajasthan have arrested seven persons, including four residents of Muktsar district, for allegedly hunting a deer, opening fire on a police party, and assaulting some locals on Saturday. The police have registered four criminal cases against them at Bajju, Ranjeetpura and Hadan police stations, while the Forest Department has registered a case for hunting deer.

The Bikaner police have claimed that a 12-bore double-barrel gun, a .22 rifle, a pistol, 189 live cartridges, and one empty shell were recovered from the accused. They further stated that the suspects arrived in two cars and were arrested with the help of some locals after a nearly 50-km chase.

A video of some policemen and locals chasing and restraining the suspects has also gone viral on social media.

Those arrested have been identified as Snehbeer Singh, a resident of Ramnagar village near Malout and a close relative of a former SAD MLA from Kotkapura, Harjit Singh of Killianwali village, Sahil Kataria and Sukhwant Singh of Malout. The other two suspects, Sukhjeet Singh and Gurkirat Singh, are from Gharsana in Rajasthan, while their third accomplice is a minor, said Om Parkash, SHO, Hadan police station.

Speaking over the phone today, Kailash Singh, Additional SP (Rural), Bikaner, said, “The accused seem to have been influenced by songs promoting gun culture and drugs. It appears they all come from well-off families. We will now verify whether they have any connections with gangsters because an ordinary person wouldn’t act like this. They not only hunted a deer but also opened fire on a sub-inspector and managed to dodge an earth-moving machine that was placed on the road to block their way.”

He added, “Those arrested are friends. They are currently in our custody, and we will seek an extension of their remand from the court.”

Meanwhile, a source said, “When fire was opened at a deer, locals immediately gathered at the site. However, the accused managed to flee in their jeep but were eventually caught after a nearly 50-km chase.”

Following this incident, some locals staged a violent protest outside the Bajju police station. Additionally, they shut down their business establishments, demanding strict action against the alleged hunters.