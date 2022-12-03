Rajasthan smuggler held

Tribune News Service

Moga: The police have arrested an inter-state drug smuggler hailing from Rajasthan and seized 2.7 kg of opium from him. The smuggler has been identified as Om Prakash of Jodhpur. Preliminary investigations revealed that he came on a train from Rajasthan via Ferozepur to Moga to deliver a consignment of opium to his customers. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Minister meets Chief Engineers

Chandigarh: PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday held a meeting with all Chief Engineers of the department. PWD Joint Secretary Saktar Singh Ball was also present at the meeting. The minister issued strict directions to the officials to speed up the ongoing development projects in the state. He said the government money should be spent in a transparent manner. TNS

Horticulture experts a call away

Chandigarh: Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Fauja Singh Sarari on Friday directed officials of the department to publish a list of contact numbers of all block-level officers so that farmers could readily consult them. Sarari directed the officials concerned to provide the required technical information and support about sericulture to farmers so that they did not face any problem in rearing of silk worms.

