Rajasthan youth shoots minor girl dead in Bathinda, then kills himself

A 22-year-old youth from Sri Ganganagar shot a minor girl in the head, killing her on the spot, and then shot himself dead at around 6 pm on Saturday evening, at Parsaram Nagar in Bathinda. The deceased youth has been identified as 22-year-old Hitesh Arora, a resident of Sri Ganganagar city in Rajasthan, while the minor girl (17) has been identified as a resident of Street No. 29, Parsaram Nagar, Bathinda.

At the time of the incident, no one else was present in the house besides the two. Hearing the sound of gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and, upon seeing both of them lying in a pool of blood, informed the police and Sahara Janseva

(a local emergency help group). Both the bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Upon receiving the information, SP City Narinder Singh and a police team from Canal Colony Police Station reached the spot and began their investigation. The exact cause behind the incident is still unknown. It is suspected that Hitesh and the girl were friends and he had come to meet her on Saturday.

SP City Narinder Singh said the youth had brought a pistol with him, which the police had taken into custody. He added that the girl lived in Bathinda with her mother and had completed her senior secondary education. It is reported that she had previously studied in Sri Ganganagar, where she became acquainted with Hitesh. On Saturday, when Hitesh visited her house, something occurred that triggered him to shoot her and then himself, the SP added.

The SP said a case had been registered and both families had been called in for questioning to determine the nature of the relationship, the cause of the dispute and the events leading up to the incident. The police would also analyse their mobile phone data as part of the investigation, he added.