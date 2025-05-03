DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Rajasthan youth shoots minor girl dead in Bathinda, then kills himself

Rajasthan youth shoots minor girl dead in Bathinda, then kills himself

A case has been registered
article_Author
Sukhmeet Bhasin
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:53 PM May 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

A 22-year-old youth from Sri Ganganagar shot a minor girl in the head, killing her on the spot, and then shot himself dead at around 6 pm on Saturday evening, at Parsaram Nagar in Bathinda. The deceased youth has been identified as 22-year-old Hitesh Arora, a resident of Sri Ganganagar city in Rajasthan, while the minor girl (17) has been identified as a resident of Street No. 29, Parsaram Nagar, Bathinda.

At the time of the incident, no one else was present in the house besides the two. Hearing the sound of gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and, upon seeing both of them lying in a pool of blood, informed the police and Sahara Janseva

(a local emergency help group). Both the bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the information, SP City Narinder Singh and a police team from Canal Colony Police Station reached the spot and began their investigation. The exact cause behind the incident is still unknown. It is suspected that Hitesh and the girl were friends and he had come to meet her on Saturday.

SP City Narinder Singh said the youth had brought a pistol with him, which the police had taken into custody. He added that the girl lived in Bathinda with her mother and had completed her senior secondary education. It is reported that she had previously studied in Sri Ganganagar, where she became acquainted with Hitesh. On Saturday, when Hitesh visited her house, something occurred that triggered him to shoot her and then himself, the SP added.

Advertisement

The SP said a case had been registered and both families had been called in for questioning to determine the nature of the relationship, the cause of the dispute and the events leading up to the incident. The police would also analyse their mobile phone data as part of the investigation, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper